level measurement, dry solids, flow measurement, process protection, liquids, ultrasonic measurement

Source: Siemens Milltronics Process Instruments Inc.
Milltronics, Inc.
Level Measurement and Process Control
Milltronics is the premiere supplier of ultrasonic level measurement equipment for the water / wastewater industry worldwide. From wet well pump control to sludge level monitoring to CSO totalizing, Milltronics has a system solution to fit with your existing infrastructure and budget.
Milltronics has been in business since 1954. In that time it has built a reputation for reliable, dependable products and support that is second to none.
In the water / wastewater market Milltronics can help you:
Monitor Hinterland Watersheds:
Control Wet Well Pumps:
- EnviroRanger ERS 500
- HydroRanger Plus
- MiniRanger Plus
- Pointek CLS 100/200/300
Control Gates or Rakes:
- EnviroRanger ERS 500
- HydroRanger Plus
Monitor Clarifier Sludge:
Integrate to SCADA Systems:
- EnviroRanger ERS 500
- InterRanger DPS 300
- SmartLinx Modules (Modbus, Fieldbus, Modem)
