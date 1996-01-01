mechanical, seals, packing, pumps, agitators, valves, maintenance, chemical, hydraulic, pneumatic Source: DEPAC Seals, Inc.

DEPAC Seals, Inc. is the North American Subsidiary of the Austrian Seal manufacturer DEPAC GmbH. DEPAC is recognized world-wide as one of the leaders in seal innovations and technologies. The DEPAC Mechanical Seal line is one of the most comprehensive in the industry. DEPAC is committed to end-user maintenance, making it easier and more economical. Besides mechanical seals the DEPAC product range includes mechanical packing for pumps, agitators, and valves, hydraulic/pneumatic seals, as well as a full line of maintenance chemicals.