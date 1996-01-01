Mixers,agitators,blenders,homogenizers,Cleveland,gate,slurry mixers,aerators,dispersion,high speed Source: Cleveland Eastern Mixer

EMI designs and manufactures high quality fluid mixing equipment for the Chemical Processing, Coatings, Food, and Pharmaceutical industries for both processing and water/waste treatment applications. EMI is a Connecticut Corporation, founded in 1981. The company has grown through acquisitions of such well known product lines as "Eastern Industries" and "Cleveland Mixers". Both operations have been in business since the early 1940's. These companies, as well as internal development, give EMI complete application capability in the small to medium volume (100,000 gallon) categories. EMI offers a host of impeller designs including the XTF-3 High Efficiency Impeller for flow controlled applications. This impeller offers equal to superior performance when compared with all competitive foil designs on the market.