www.pharmaceuticalonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

Recruiting, Human Resources, Search Firm, Hiring, executives, professionals, executive search, recruitment, career development, temporary staffing

Recruiting, Human Resources, Search Firm, Hiring, executives, professionals, executive search, recruitment, career development, temporary staffing

Leading recruitment specialists in executive search and staffing for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Raymond Karsan Associates serves its clients from over 24 locations with a staff of over 300 professionals who come from the industries we serve. Our organization specializes in the strategic recruiting of key professionals. We completed over 1200 assignments in 1997. 80% of these assignments were completed within 90 days. Raymond Karsan Associates is the fastest growing, hardest working executive search firm in the world. Our growth from $ 1 million in sales in 1991 to being on track to exceed $50 million in 1998 is directly correlated to the quality of service we provide to our clients.


Our Client base includes:
Chemical

  • Commodity and Specialty   Chemical
  • Coatings and Adhesives   Manufacturers
  • Petroleum Product Producers
  • Resin and Additive Producers
  • Domestic and International   Operations
    		•  Pharmaceutical

  • Clinical Research Organzations
  • Biotechnology
  • Medical Device and Diagnostics
  • Pharmaceutical Research and   Development
  • Dental Manufacturers
    		•
    Our assignments range across disciplines and levels within:
    Chemical

  • Fundamental Research and   Development
  • Process Development
  • Product and Application   Development
  • Technical Sales and   Marketing
  • Design Engineering
  • Technical Support
  • Analytical Services
  • Manufacturing
  • Management
  • Environment, Health and   Safety
  • Project Management
  • Plant Engineering
  • Technical Management
    		•  Pharmaceutical

  • Pharmaceutical Discovery
  • Clinical Research
  • Sales and Marketing
  • Research and Development
  • Business Development
  • Data and Statistics
  • Manufacturing
  • Biotech Process Development
  • Drug Safety
  • Pharmacoeconomics
  • Medical Communications
  • Project Management
  • Bio-Statistics
    		•
    Positions typically filled by Raymond Karsan Associates:
  • President/CEO
  • President, Far East   Operations
  • Director, Health and Safety
  • Technical Director
  • Plant Manager
  • Director, Business   Development
  • Director, Compliance
  • Director, Data Management
  • Director, Engineering
  • Director, Medical Affairs
  • Director, Commercial   Development
  • Engineering Manager
  • Manager, Project   Development
  • Manager, Technical Service
    		•
  • Manager, Laboratory Services
  • Marketing Director
  • National Marketing Manager
  • Manageer, Clinical Research
  • Manager, Manufacturing Audit
  • Senior Research Advisor
  • International Research Manager
  • Pharmacology Director
  • Product Development Scientist
  • Instrumentation and Controls
  • Process Development Engineer
  • Senior Vice Presdident, Operations
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • Vice President, Regulatory Affairs
  • Vice President, Research and   Operations
  • Vice President, Sales
    		•
      Copyright © 1996-2019 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement. Subscriber Request Form.