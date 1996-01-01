Recruiting, Human Resources, Search Firm, Hiring, executives, professionals, executive search, recruitment, career development, temporary staffing

Leading recruitment specialists in executive search and staffing for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.
Raymond Karsan Associates serves its clients from over 24 locations with a staff of over 300 professionals who come from the industries we serve. Our organization
specializes in the strategic recruiting of key professionals. We completed over 1200 assignments in 1997. 80% of these assignments were completed within 90 days.
Raymond Karsan Associates is the fastest growing, hardest working executive search firm in the world. Our growth from $ 1 million in sales in 1991 to being on track to
exceed $50 million in 1998 is directly correlated to the quality of service we provide to our clients.
|
Our Client base includes:
|Chemical
Commodity and Specialty Chemical
Coatings and Adhesives Manufacturers
Petroleum Product Producers
Resin and Additive Producers
Domestic and International Operations
|Pharmaceutical
Clinical Research Organzations
Biotechnology
Medical Device and Diagnostics
Pharmaceutical Research and Development
Dental Manufacturers
|Our assignments range across disciplines and levels within:
|Chemical
Fundamental Research and Development
Process Development
Product and Application Development
Technical Sales and Marketing
Design Engineering
Technical Support
Analytical Services
Manufacturing
Management
Environment, Health and Safety
Project Management
Plant Engineering
Technical Management
|Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical Discovery
Clinical Research
Sales and Marketing
Research and Development
Business Development
Data and Statistics
Manufacturing
Biotech Process Development
Drug Safety
Pharmacoeconomics
Medical Communications
Project Management
Bio-Statistics
|Positions typically filled by Raymond Karsan Associates:
|
President/CEO
President, Far East Operations
Director, Health and Safety
Technical Director
Plant Manager
Director, Business Development
Director, Compliance
Director, Data Management
Director, Engineering
Director, Medical Affairs
Director, Commercial Development
Engineering Manager
Manager, Project Development
Manager, Technical Service
|
Manager, Laboratory Services
Marketing Director
National Marketing Manager
Manageer, Clinical Research
Manager, Manufacturing Audit
Senior Research Advisor
International Research Manager
Pharmacology Director
Product Development Scientist
Instrumentation and Controls
Process Development Engineer
Senior Vice Presdident, Operations
Chief Financial Officer
Vice President, Regulatory Affairs
Vice President, Research and Operations
Vice President, Sales