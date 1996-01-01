Recruiting, Human Resources, Search Firm, Hiring, executives, professionals, executive search, recruitment, career development, temporary staffing

Leading recruitment specialists in executive search and staffing for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Raymond Karsan Associates serves its clients from over 24 locations with a staff of over 300 professionals who come from the industries we serve. Our organization specializes in the strategic recruiting of key professionals. We completed over 1200 assignments in 1997. 80% of these assignments were completed within 90 days. Raymond Karsan Associates is the fastest growing, hardest working executive search firm in the world. Our growth from $ 1 million in sales in 1991 to being on track to exceed $50 million in 1998 is directly correlated to the quality of service we provide to our clients.