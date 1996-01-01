tank farm instrumentation, gauging, biogas, petrochemical, liguid gas, protection fittings Source: Whessoe Varec

Whessoe Varec is the world's leading specialist in Tank Farm Instrumentation, covering the design, manufacture, installation and servicing of high accuracy gauging, tank environmental protection fittings and data acquisition and control systems. The wide range of equipment produced include Radar, Servo, Float, and Ultrasonic level gauges. In addition, we also offer equipment for the monitoring of product Temperature, Density and Base sediment water level. Whessoe Varec also produces a comprehensive range of Pressure and Vacuum Valves, Flame Arresters and a family of SCADA data processing control and display systems solutions to suit all sizes and types of installations, from small depots to complete refineries.

Whessoe Varec's primary operational market areas are in: Gauging, Liquid Gas, Vapor Recovery, Marine, and Biogas throughout the petrochemical, oil & gas, and water industries.

We are a customer-oriented business approved to ISO-9001. We offer solutions to customer requirements and provide total commitment to the life cycle needs of our customers, from site services, products and installation through tailor-made training packages.