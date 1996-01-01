Technical Guide: Computer Validation Master Planning Source: Institute of Validation Technology

This Master Plan presents an approach that is not only focused on much more than testing but that spans the entire system life cycle from concept to retirement

Institute of Validation Technology Master Plan presents an approach that is not only focused on much more than testing but that spans the entire system life cycle from concept to retirement. Hence, users receive a combination validation master plan and system quality assurance plan, all in one document.Institute of Validation Technology guide presents computer validation master planning on the system level. In addition, it addresses master planning for the validation of a specific computer (information) system, such as a LIMS, supply chain, or clinical data management system.

The guide includes sections on developing the computer validation master plan, components of the system validation master plan (SVMP), and a suggested system validation master plan (SVMP) template.

