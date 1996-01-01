Tubing & Hangers Source: Top Line Process Equipment Company

This electropolished pharmaceutical grade tubing sets the standard for service in applications requiring finishes to 10 RA, according to the company

Top Line Process Equipment Company[=image1]]">This electropolished pharmaceutical grade tubing sets the standard for service in applications requiring finishes to 10 RA, according to the company. It is available in sizes ranging from ½" to 4" OD. This full finished stainless steel tubing is available from stock in 20 foot lengths. All tubing is fully tested to ASTM A450 requirements.

Also available is food, beverage and dairy-grade sanitary tubing. Tubing types 304 and 316L are available in sizes from ½" OD to 12" OD and are produced to ASTM specifications A249, A269, A270, or A778. Other diameters, specifications and lengths are available on special order. Finishes available range from Bright Annealed to 240 grit mechanical ID and OD and meet all USDA and 3A sanitary standards.

Hangers are also available. These hangers install easily and provide secure mounting for a variety of tubing sizes.

<%=company%>, PO Box 264, Bradford, PA 16701. Tel: 814-362-4626. Fax: 814-362-4453.

