vacuum fittings, positive rotary pumps, electropolished tubing, divert valves, custom fabrications, sight gauges

Top Line Process Equipment Company has provided products for over 30 years to the pharmaceutical, biotech, food, dairy, beverage, and fine chemical process industries. Top Line products have found global acceptance due to their high level of quality and fine craftsmanship.
Top Line products consist of hygienic stainless steel pumps, valves, fittings, tubing, gauges, custom fabrications, and many accessory items. Products are available in sizes ½" to 12" in types 304 and/or 316/316L stainless steel with a variety of surface finish options. Certain products are also available in titanium, 6moly, hastalloy, and other exotic metals upon application. All products meet or exceed the leading industry standards including 3A, USDA, and ASME BPE 1997.
The Products
Pumps: Centrifugal, Rotary Lobe, and Air-operated Diaphragm
Valves: Diaphragm, Air-operated Flow Control, Divert, Shut-off, Ball, Butterfly, Check, Plug, and Sampling
Components: Pump and Valve Replacement parts for industry-leading models.
Fittings: Clamp, Bevel Seat, John Perry, Sanitary Weld, Industrial Weld, BPE Biopharmaceutical Long Tangent Weld, Vacuum, and more.
Tubing: ASTM A269, A270, 180 Grit Sanitary, 10 Ra Electropolish, Special Alloys such as 6 moly and nickel alloys, and Industrial Grade Ornamental
Gauges: Pressure, Homogenizer, Sight
Custom: Spool Pieces, Dip Tubes, Manifolds, Spray Headers, Special Fittings, and much more.
Services: In-house Electropolish Facility, Passivation, and other Custom Surface Finishes.
Top Line sister companies include:
Allegheny Bradford Corporation – manufacturers of a wide range of custom hygienic products including Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, Custom Designed Pressure Vessels, Mix Tanks, Bioreactors, Universal Filter Housings, and Manifolds.
Allegheny Scientific - Process Skids
Allegheny Surface Technologies – Our own in-house state-of-the-art electropolish facility