Vacuum Pressure Pumps Source: Barnant Company

These vacuum pressure pumps are suitable for many applications

Barnant Companym pressure pumps are suitable for many applications. Typical applications include air/gas sampling, pressure/vacuum filtration, precious metal recovery, process control, suction units, analysis instrumentation, film making, environmental safety monitoring, aerating equipment, and pneumatic controls.

Some of the features include: Vacuum to 21.3"Hg Pressure to 35 psi intermittent; 10 psi continuous Free air capacity 0.39 CFM No vacuum oil required Quiet operation Portable with molded carrying handle On/Off switch Power cord compartment Low-friction piston, service free motor

<%=company%>, 28W092 Commercial Avenue, Barrington, IL 60010. Tel: 800-637-3739. Fax: 847-381-7053.

