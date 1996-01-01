www.pharmaceuticalonline.com

Vacuum Pressure Pumps

Source: Barnant Company

These vacuum pressure pumps are suitable for many applications
Barnant Companym pressure pumps are suitable for many applications. Typical applications include air/gas sampling, pressure/vacuum filtration, precious metal recovery, process control, suction units, analysis instrumentation, film making, environmental safety monitoring, aerating equipment, and pneumatic controls.

Some of the features include:

  • Vacuum to 21.3"Hg
  • Pressure to 35 psi intermittent; 10 psi continuous
  • Free air capacity 0.39 CFM
  • No vacuum oil required
  • Quiet operation
  • Portable with molded carrying handle
  • On/Off switch
  • Power cord compartment
  • Low-friction piston, service free motor

