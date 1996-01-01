Natoli Engineering Company, Inc. is a leading supplier of high-quality tooling for manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, candy, storage battery, ceramic and many other industries. Our customers are worldwide, indicating the vast area that we are capable of servicing.

The Natoli System of micro-precision engineering produces tooling of rarely matched quality...by any producer...anywhere in the world. Our reputation is that of rigid adherence to specifications and for equaling or exceeding standards of the Academy of Pharmaceutical Section (I.P.T.). The steel that is utilized by our company meets the highest specifications of the pharmaceutical industry for punch and die work and provides our customers with longevity of tooling and lower replacement costs.

Natoli facilities include the latest "state of the art" production and quality-control equipment, allowing us to meet our customers highest specifications, while at the same time, assuring quick delivery. Our staff has achieved an international reputation for high-quality performance and reliability.

Whatever your needs -- simple or complex, standard or original design -- we welcome your inquiry. From design through final inspection, your project will get personal attention from a senior member of our staff.